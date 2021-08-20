Viewers Choice Awards
Potter County patrol unit struck by vehicle while deputies, K-9 were inside

Suspect Vehicle
Suspect Vehicle(Potter County Sheriff's Office)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials are searching for a vehicle that fled from deputies and struck a patrol unit.

The incident occurred after deputies attempted a traffic stop on eastbound I-40 near mile marker 60 on Thursday.

Officials say deputies were trying to stop a vehicle, described as a white Toyota Rav-4 with plates #8SNS404, suspected of being involved in criminal activity.

The vehicle fled from deputies and during the pursuit, another vehicle associated with the suspect car struck the marked patrol unit in its rear corner panel, forcing it off the road and into the median.

Both suspect vehicles continued eastbound, while the patrol unit was unable to continue

The deputies and Potter County K9 inside the vehicle were not injured.

Officials are now looking for the vehicle, later identified as a white Infinitiy QX30 bearing Florida License Plate #QCQY38.

The vehicle will display front end damage and is missing the black grille and silver Infiniti logo.

