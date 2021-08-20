‘I’m pretty upset’: Amarillo veterans reflect on Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many emotions have been brought to the surface, especially by those who have served in the military following the removal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan and the Taliban taking over the country.

Randy Willmon who is born and raised in Amarillo served 20 years in the U.S. Army where one of his deployments was in Afghanistan.

He said he had mixed emotions when he first heard the news.

“I’d been saying for a long while, that we needed to bring our men and women home there’s no reason that we should be at war for 20 years. I was happy to see that we were finally bringing our people home, then when I started seeing what was going on with the way they’re coming home,” said Willmon.

Dave Wilkinson, who served as a U.S. Navy Seal in Vietnam said he believes it was not executed the right way.

“I feel that it was executed poorly, Biden didn’t have any plans at all. The Afghan army would not be able to stand up to Taliban it was very obvious they were going to take the country,” said Wilkinson.

Willmon said he agrees that the war needed to end, but this was not the right way to do it.

“You pulled troops out of a secured area, to let it go unsecured to a less effective it makes no sense,” said Willmon.

Wilkinson said he believes those who served in Afghanistan feel the same way as when the Vietnam War ended.

“It’s not the soldiers, we all did our part, it’s all the regime ahead of us that’s on top of us that always brings us out of these wars and I’m sure all these guys that served in Afghanistan are just like we were are just totally upset about it,” said Wilkinson.

Willmon said when he was in Afghanistan, he got to know all of the local leaders, the interpreters and the children, he said “They become part of your unit.”

He said they would hear their struggles and mentioned most of them were working with them, because they’re Christian and being Christian in a Muslim country is very dangerous.

Wiilmon said the Taliban work off fear.

“These are the people that we were pursuing and trying to wipe out and now we are handing the nation over to them and it is not going to be pretty,” said Willmon.

He said he is worried for those who are left in Afghanistan.

“The people left in Afghanistan, your typical Afghan is moderate they have the same concerns we do they want to take care of their family, they want to make a living and they want to pass on to their children. The Taliban threatens all three in a very barbaric way,” said Willmon. “They have to comply and they have to do what they’re told because their religion is their politics and if they don’t adhere to it they will be massacred they will be driven out of their homes, their stuff will be taken away from them, it is not nice.”

Willmon also questioned why weren’t people caring for the two decades they were at war?

“Now were facing horrific humanitarian issues, now you care, where was that care that kept us there 20 years? Our service members did their job repeatedly and they volunteered to do this,” said Willmon.

Wilkinson wonders what will happen after this.

“What’s going to happen when all this wears off and they go back to just regular living over there, and we’re not scrutinizing them? It’s going to be a blood bath over there I think. I think they are not going to let their women have their rights and I think they’re going to kill all of the people that helped us,” said Wilkerson.

Willmon said the VA is reporting a great increase in the veteran’s crisis line.

He urges those who are affected by this to continue to use the resources that are available.

“You can vent just because you lose it and you vent and rant we get it, we all do the same thing. If you are hurting don’t hurt alone, don’t go dark reach out and we’ll help you,” said Willmon.

Both veterans mention two good resources in Amarillo are the VFW Post and the Veterans Resource Center.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.