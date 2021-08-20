Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Hutchinson County officials make 2nd arrest for human trafficking this week

Hutchinson County officials have arrested one person for human trafficking charges after they...
Hutchinson County officials have arrested one person for human trafficking charges after they say 10 people were found compacted in a van. (Source: Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office)(Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Hutchinson County officials have arrested one person for human trafficking charges after they say 10 people were found compacted in a van.

This is the second arrest for human trafficking in Hutchinson County this week.

According to the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, officials found the 10 people in a van while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 152 east of Borger.

Officials say they found the driver, who originally identified himself as Hector Perez-Morales, was acting as a “coyote” and trafficking 10 undocumented immigrants across the country for pay.

Officials arrested the man, whose name is actually Santos Victorino Perez Lopez, for 10 felony counts of trafficking of persons and took him to the Hutchinson County Jail.

He was also charged with failure to identify, no driver’s license and fail to signal lane change.

Federal authorities were not able to take custody of the immigrants, so they were released on scene.

*Incident Release - Human Trafficking* Although we would like to say this is a repeat post, it is not. On 8/20/2021...

Posted by Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Martinez
Man arrested after 15 undocumented migrants found in SUV between Borger and Sanford
Laura Lynn Mireles
Woman wanted by Potter County officials for hindering the apprehension of a felon
Alaina Kirby, missing from Amarillo since August 2 (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police: Missing 15-year-old could be in danger
Good news: employees Braum's
GOOD NEWS: Surprise party for employee after working 35 years at the same Braum’s
Police at apartments on 14th and Roberts (Source: KFDA)
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting at apartments near Roberts and 14th

Latest News

Tickets are available for Little Texas concert to benefit the musical TEXAS.
Tickets available for Little Texas concert
Former Beaver Chief of Police Justin Lee Earls, accused of harboring a fugitive (Source: OSBI)
Former Beaver, Oklahoma police chief arrested, accused of helping suspect avoid arrest
Police at apartments on 14th and Roberts (Source: KFDA)
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting at apartments near Roberts and 14th
Suspect Vehicle
Potter County patrol unit struck by vehicle while deputies, K-9 were inside