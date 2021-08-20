Hutchinson County officials make 2nd arrest for human trafficking this week

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Hutchinson County officials have arrested one person for human trafficking charges after they say 10 people were found compacted in a van.

This is the second arrest for human trafficking in Hutchinson County this week.

According to the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, officials found the 10 people in a van while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 152 east of Borger.

Officials say they found the driver, who originally identified himself as Hector Perez-Morales, was acting as a “coyote” and trafficking 10 undocumented immigrants across the country for pay.

Officials arrested the man, whose name is actually Santos Victorino Perez Lopez, for 10 felony counts of trafficking of persons and took him to the Hutchinson County Jail.

He was also charged with failure to identify, no driver’s license and fail to signal lane change.

Federal authorities were not able to take custody of the immigrants, so they were released on scene.

