Hot & Sunny Outlook!

Temperatures look to continue their rise into the upper-90s for much of the area today with clear skies. We’ll see a high in Amarillo today of 96 with southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph. Throughout the rest of the weekend, we have a 20% chance of some scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two for a lot of the area going into Saturday afternoon, however beyond that, we’re looking to stay dry as temperatures climb even higher, with a possibility of triple digits on Tuesday.