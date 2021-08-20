Hot & Sunny Outlook!

Viewers Choice Awards
Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures look to continue their rise into the upper-90s for much of the area today with clear skies. We’ll see a high in Amarillo today of 96 with southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph. Throughout the rest of the weekend, we have a 20% chance of some scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two for a lot of the area going into Saturday afternoon, however beyond that, we’re looking to stay dry as temperatures climb even higher, with a possibility of triple digits on Tuesday.

