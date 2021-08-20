Hope Fest offering training for women to dress and impress

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The center for advancement is going to hold a 2020 to 2021 dressing for impressing presentation.

The event, designated for previously convicted women or women living in a shelter. Will feature tips on how to feel confident and stand out during interviews.

Attendees will also receive free interview outfits from head to toe while supplies last.

The presentation will be from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at 2308 Southwest 7th Avenue.

