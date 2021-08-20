Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Hope Fest offering training for women to dress and impress

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The center for advancement is going to hold a 2020 to 2021 dressing for impressing presentation.

The event, designated for previously convicted women or women living in a shelter. Will feature tips on how to feel confident and stand out during interviews.

Attendees will also receive free interview outfits from head to toe while supplies last.

The presentation will be from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at 2308 Southwest 7th Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at apartments on 14th and Roberts (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police arrested man who was wanted for felony charges near South Roberts
Juan Martinez
Man arrested after 15 undocumented migrants found in SUV between Borger and Sanford
Suspect Vehicle
Potter County patrol unit struck by vehicle while deputies, K-9 were inside
Good news: employees Braum's
GOOD NEWS: Surprise party for employee after working 35 years at the same Braum’s
Check forgery suspect
Amarillo police search for check forgery suspect

Latest News

Police at apartments on 14th and Roberts (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police arrested man who was wanted for felony charges near South Roberts
San Jacinto Arts project is holding their hot August night event and En Plein Air contest this...
San Jacinto Art project holding August night event starting tonight
Former Beaver Chief of Police Justin Lee Earls, accused of harboring a fugitive (Source: OSBI)
Former Beaver, Oklahoma police chief arrested, accused of helping suspect avoid arrest
Hutchinson County officials have arrested one person for human trafficking charges after they...
Hutchinson County officials make 2nd arrest for human trafficking this week