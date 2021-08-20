Heat continues!

We have seen plenty of sunshine today along with more humidity making for a pretty warm afternoon and evening. We climbed a few degrees warmer due to the winds staying out of the south increasing the humidity across the panhandles. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs will be back into the mid 90s for Friday with a slight chance for a few isolated storms in the eastern panhandle. Highs will stay in the low 90s for the weekend with a slight chance for a few isolated storms each day.

