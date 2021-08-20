Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Heat continues!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have seen plenty of sunshine today along with more humidity making for a pretty warm afternoon and evening. We climbed a few degrees warmer due to the winds staying out of the south increasing the humidity across the panhandles. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs will be back into the mid 90s for Friday with a slight chance for a few isolated storms in the eastern panhandle. Highs will stay in the low 90s for the weekend with a slight chance for a few isolated storms each day.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convenience store robbery
Amarillo police search for suspects in convenience store armed robbery
Alaina Kirby, missing from Amarillo since August 2 (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police: Missing 15-year-old could be in danger
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Amarillo an ‘area of high transmission’ as 5-day new case average surpasses 200
KFDA
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony probation violation
Handcuffs
Amarillo police make 27 arrests for charges related to prostitution in special operation

Latest News

Heat continues!
Heat continues!
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Returning Heat
kfda
KFDA Noon Weather 8/19
Shelden Web Graphic
Heat, and maybe a little rain