Former Beaver, Oklahoma police chief arrested, accused of helping suspect avoid arrest

Former Beaver Chief of Police Justin Lee Earls, accused of harboring a fugitive (Source: OSBI)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER, Okla. (KFDA) - The former chief of police in Beaver, Oklahoma has been arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive.

Justin Lee Earls, 52, was arrested on August 18 in Texas County.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says an investigation was requested by the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say Earls helped a suspect flee the jurisdiction to avoid arrest on a felony warrant when he was chief of police.

He was booked into the Beaver County Jail.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

