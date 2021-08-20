Donley County Senior Citizens Center hosting first ‘That Senior Thang’ event tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Donley County Senior Citizens Center is having its first “That Senior Thang” event tomorrow to connect with the community.

They will have live music, a raffle drawing, and a silent auction raising money for the center and to serve others relying on donations and grants from the state to provide these services.

They also want to encourage younger people to volunteer, seeing a need for it in their area.

“The senior citizens is loved and appreciated, but we still need the younger people to know who we are and what we do and that they are welcomed here,” said Denise Bertrand, director of Donley County Senior Citizens Center. “We want them to be a part of all of our activities.”

Their main focus is the Meals on Wheels program that hand delivers 100 boxes in three routes across the county to those who can’t move or are unable to cook for themselves.

Socialization is a big thing for seniors to know that they’re not forgotten.

“It’s good to see people coming, it kind of takes my mind away for what my life is enveloped in everyday, so it’s really just a good thing,” said Judy Perkins, a senior in Donley County.

The center wants younger volunteers so that they can socialize with the seniors who may not have younger people come see them.

“Their kids have went to other places to get jobs, their grandchildren aren’t here,” said Bertrand. “It’s very important to be able to have somebody to come in and play a game of cards with them, sit down with them, share a little bit of information with.”

The center also has other events volunteers can place their time into to make someone else’s day.

“We have music nights, we have card playing evenings. Just different things going on here that young people could really help with if they would give us their time,” said Billy Ray Johnston, a fill-in volunteer at Donley County Senior Citizens Center.

The event starts at 5:00 p.m. at the center.

