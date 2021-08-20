Countdown to Kickoff: Gruver Greyhounds ready for comeback season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - They’re ready for a comeback...

“The kids are more comfortable in the system.” Said Head Coach, Lee Brandon. “They know what these coaches expect, what I expect from them. They believe in each other a little better and ultimately grown up, gotten a little stronger, little faster and more experienced.”

Gong 3-9 on the season and finishing second to last in the district, the Gruver Greyhounds have a chip on their shoulder and are ready to compete.

“We were all really disappointed with the year last year and, there’s a new energy.” Said Senior RB, Gus Gillard. “Got some new coaches that are really pushing us. You can kind of tell the new culture is kind of coming around. We’re all really excited about this year.”

“We feel more comfortable going into the second year and, I think we will do better this year.” Said Senior Offensive Tackle, Saul Chacon.

This is head coach, Lee Brandon’s second season with the Greyhounds and, says over the past year, he’s seen improvement in this important piece to the puzzle...

“Any success you have is dictated by how well your offense and defensive line play and, that is kind of where we have seen the most strides, is up front on both sides of the ball.” Says Brandon. “That has a ripple effect to whoever is carrying the ball. When you have big holes to run through it’s easy. Those guys don’t get a whole lot of love but, they deserve so much of it because, they are the most vital organ to the team.”

And on community legend tells us what the Greyhounds need to do to win some games.

“Wrap up and catch the ball.” Says Scotty Hintergart. “We’re going to go all the way to state.”

