Countdown to Kickoff: Dalhart's young roster fills in the gaps

Last season the Wolves finished (7-3, 3-1)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart Wolves are ready to compete in District 2-3A, DI against some tough competition, including Bushland, River Road, Littlefield and Muleshoe. The Wolves tested their skills in a scrimmage on Thursday against the 4A Canyon Eagles., just a week before the regular season begins.

”I like the way we’re throwing, catching and running the ball, we’ve got to improve at running the ball,” said Joey Read, Dalhart football head coach. “Maybe block a little bit better, but overall against a great quality ball club like Canyon I was very pleased with us all today.”

Last season, Dalhart fell short in the second round of playoffs in UIL 3A. This year, the Wolves are looking to make a deeper run, but they’ll have to replace and reload their offense if they look to match last year’s output.

“We’re running things a little bit different. We’re trying to pass a little bit more. Our new QB can throw the ball really well,” said Jagger Puga, Dalhart senior left tackle and outside linebacker. “I think our new offense will do good.”

Dalhart’s new starting quarterback, 6-foot-3 Thomas Meyer, is making a strong campaign so far, and his receiver are helping out by hauling in some tough catches.

“They were out there. They were running a lot of routes,” said Dalhart senior wide receiver and cornerback Max Baca. “Long routes out there. They’ve got a lot of guys out there switching out. They’ve got fresh guys going.”

On defense, Dalhart returns four starters including Baca, Puga and junior defensive end Roise Marquez.

“You know we’re a real physical team. We hit hard,” said Puga. “That’s how we play. I think we’ll be real good on defense.”

The Wolves are learning from a new defensive coordinator Jeff Metcalf, who moved from Shamrock, and Dalhart is already seeing a positive difference.

”It’s a little different. We changed some stuff up,” said Baca. “Added a little safety and stuff, but I think it’s going to work good against a lot of teams.”

Dalhart starts their season at home against the Perryton Rangers. Week one kicks off on Friday, August 27 in Memorial Stadium. The Wolves have won the last two meetings.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

