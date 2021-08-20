Amarillo police search for check forgery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are trying to locate a check forgery suspect.

The unknown man has been passing forged checks at various locations in Amarillo, according to officials.

He was seen on camera driving a white Mitsubishi SUV.

Those with information are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

