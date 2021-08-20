Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police search for check forgery suspect

Check forgery suspect
Check forgery suspect(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are trying to locate a check forgery suspect.

The unknown man has been passing forged checks at various locations in Amarillo, according to officials.

He was seen on camera driving a white Mitsubishi SUV.

Those with information are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me? - Check Forgery Suspect - 8/20/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Friday, August 20, 2021

