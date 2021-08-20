1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting at apartments near Roberts and 14th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said one person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex near Roberts and 14th.

Police responded to the Amarillo Gardens Apartments around 9:30 a.m. for a felony warrant.

APD said officers were conducting surveillance when they thought the saw the suspect walking toward the apartments.

The officers approached and the suspect fired gunshots at them, according to Amarillo Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld

“The officers were in serious danger. The officers returned fire, striking the suspect,” said Chief Birkenfeld. “After the suspect was hit, the officers immediately rendered first aid to the suspect.”

The suspect was taken by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD said the person wanted on the felony warrant was arrested.

