Woman wanted by Potter County officials for hindering the apprehension of a felon
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted for hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
Officials identified the woman as 41-year-old Laura Lynn Mireles.
She is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Those with information on the location of Mireles are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
