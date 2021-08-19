Viewers Choice Awards
Woman wanted by Potter County officials for hindering the apprehension of a felon

Laura Lynn Mireles
Laura Lynn Mireles(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted for hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

Officials identified the woman as 41-year-old Laura Lynn Mireles.

She is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on the location of Mireles are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Laura Mireles - 8/19/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week"...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, August 19, 2021

