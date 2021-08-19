U.S. Sens. King, Wicker test positive for COVID-19

(AP) - Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine said Thursday they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

King said he was tested a day after he began feeling ill, his office announced. He says he’s definitely “not feeling great” but doing better than if he hadn’t been vaccinated.

“I am taking this diagnosis very seriously, quarantining myself at home and telling the few people I’ve been in contact with to get tested in order to limit any further spread,” King said in a statement.

The 77-year-old King says throughout the pandemic, he’s worked to protect himself, family and staff through masks, social distancing, a “work-from-home mindset. " He’s used Zoom meetings and, until recently, was driving instead of flying to Washington, D.C.

He urged people to follow guidance from health professionals and “get vaccinated if you haven’t been.”

Wicker is in isolation, his spokesperson said Thursday.

“Senator Wicker tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms,” his communications director, Phillip Waller, said in a statement. “Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician. He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified.”

Wicker is 70. He was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2007 after fellow Republican Trent Lott stepped down. Wicker was elected to the U.S. House in 1994 after having served in the state Senate.

