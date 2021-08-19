Man arrested after 15 undocumented migrants found in SUV between Borger and Sanford

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Hutchinson County Deputy have arrested a man after finding 15 undocumented migrants compacted in a SUV between Borger and Sanford.

Today, August 19, a Hutchinson County Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a white SUV on FM 1319 between Borger and Sanford.

According to officials, after the stop was made, 15 undocumented migrants were found compacted in a mid size SUV.

These individuals included a juvenile and all were hungry and without adequate water.

Later, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle, Juan Martinez was trafficking these individuals around the country to various locations for separate reasons.

According to officials, they attempted to obtain assistance from the Federal Government, but they were unwilling to provide any help, and the Hutchinson County Deputy we were left to handle the situation with no resources or placement for the trafficked individuals.

Martinez was charged with 13 counts of Trafficking of Persons ( 2nd Degree Felony) and one count of Trafficking of Child (1st Degree Felony).

The 14 trafficked immigrants were transported to the Hutchinson County Annex where they were provided food and water.

After being fed and given nourishment, they were taken to a bus station and released.

