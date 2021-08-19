Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Man arrested after 15 undocumented migrants found in SUV between Borger and Sanford

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Hutchinson County Deputy have arrested a man after finding 15 undocumented migrants compacted in a SUV between Borger and Sanford.

Today, August 19, a Hutchinson County Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a white SUV on FM 1319 between Borger and Sanford.

According to officials, after the stop was made, 15 undocumented migrants were found compacted in a mid size SUV.

These individuals included a juvenile and all were hungry and without adequate water.

Later, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle, Juan Martinez was trafficking these individuals around the country to various locations for separate reasons.

According to officials, they attempted to obtain assistance from the Federal Government, but they were unwilling to provide any help, and the Hutchinson County Deputy we were left to handle the situation with no resources or placement for the trafficked individuals.

Martinez was charged with 13 counts of Trafficking of Persons ( 2nd Degree Felony) and one count of Trafficking of Child (1st Degree Felony).

The 14 trafficked immigrants were transported to the Hutchinson County Annex where they were provided food and water.

After being fed and given nourishment, they were taken to a bus station and released.

*Incident Release - Human Trafficking* On 8/19/2021 a Hutchinson County Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a white...

Posted by Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convenience store robbery
Amarillo police search for suspects in convenience store armed robbery
Alaina Kirby, missing from Amarillo since August 2 (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police: Missing 15-year-old could be in danger
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Amarillo an ‘area of high transmission’ as 5-day new case average surpasses 200
KFDA
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony probation violation
Handcuffs
Amarillo police make 27 arrests for charges related to prostitution in special operation

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
New protections for employees filing sexual harassment claims going to effect September 1
2020 U.S. Census shows population increases in several EKY cities
Census 2020 results show population in rural areas of Panhandle are shrinking
The City of Amarillo unveiled the new Amarillo City Transit buses this morning.
Amarillo City Transit announces changes for Routes 30 and 31
The Big Upbeat Concert and Dance celebration invited the public for a night of music and fun.
Big Upbeat Concert and Dance Celebrations happening Saturday