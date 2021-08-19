Viewers Choice Awards
Intense asthma symptoms and allergy season due to smoke from wildfires in Panhandle

By Taylor Mitchell
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re experiencing intense allergies or asthma symptoms, the high volume of smoke coming from the California wildfires may be making it worse.

The smoke from the wildfires in California are now pushing into Nevada and making its way into the Panhandle. Recently the smoke was pushing north, but now we’re seeing the smoke push east into area.

Air quality researchers at WTAMU say the smoke from the wildfires have such a high concentration, that the particles are not even countable.

This is not common for the area and we usually don’t see this much smoke in the air from wildfires.

“This is much, much, much different I can tell you, as I check back, last year’s slide, particulate matter count was much, much lower during the month of June, July, August which got increased,” said Dr. Nabarun Ghosh, professor of Biology, West Texas A&M University.

Now allergy doctors are seeing an increase of patients with severe allergies and asthma right now.

“It’s causing them like double attack on their lungs. The smoke itself causes irritation in the lungs and it causes the airways to have more inflammation and the allergens, the pollens, induces an immune response that causes inflammation,” said Dr. Constantine Saadeh, Allergy A.R.T.S in Amarillo.

Dr. Saadi says they’re seeing patients who had well controlled asthma in the past, get worse because of two factors, the smoke and rise in pollen.

“The particulate matter is 2.5 microns in size, meaning it’s a very small size in diameter. The reason this is really important is because it can bypass our natural mechanisms, because they are so small they are able to bypass our cilia and the angle of everything inside your nasal passage in order to reach the inner deeper parts of our lungs. So, because of that it has a more direct impact on our health because it can penetrate deeper into your lungs,” said Dr. Ghosh.

A recent discovery of many micro dead insects in the air may also be contributing to the intense allergies.

“It could be the smoke caused the death of those insects which had been carried 100′s of miles in the air and they got trapped in our air quality system... It’s totally unusual, this is totally new this year and that many, that many micro insects got trapped over there. There are flies and tiny little flies as well. There are many other types of insects that are getting trapped. It can bring the allergic reaction,” said Aubrey Howard, graduate research and teaching assistant in Biology, West Texas A&M University.

In California, more than one million acres are being affected by wildfires.

Experts project more smoke particles to come as the wildfires continue.

