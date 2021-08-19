Viewers Choice Awards
Heat, and maybe a little rain

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
As we prepare for the weekend, it might be a good idea to prepare for a little bit of summertime heat to come with it! For Thursday, highs are going to begin to reach up into the 90s for much of the area with mostly sunny skies and breezy winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. All this being said however, the eastern portions of the area could see some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms both this morning and this afternoon. If thunderstorm activity is high this morning, that will diminish chances this evening, but regardless, chances will stay off to the east with perhaps a few showers trying to reach the central portions of the area.

