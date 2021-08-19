Countdown to Kickoff: Amarillo High’s experienced roster depth eager to lead 5A-DI

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are a week and a half away from Texas High School football and our first Wrap Up show. Amarillo High will be looking for revenge against Midland Legacy, and the Sandies deep depth chart has high expectations this season in our Countdown to Kickoff.

Amarillo High Head Coach Chad Dunnam enters his fourth season at the helm, and his Sandies are hungry for a deep playoff run.

“Coach Dunnam has been preaching us to compete,” said senior 6-foot lineman Erik Gray. “We’ve been wanting to compete for so long now, and it’s back. It’s time. We’re ready to just have fun.”

Starting with a strong line led by Gray, 6-foot-6 three-star lineman Kaden Carr and quarterback Brock Wade, the Sandies offense is producing a powerful balanced attack.

“We’re stronger. We’re bigger,” said Dunnam. “We have some experience up front and we’ve got some depth up front. That’s something that we haven’t necessarily had in the past.”

“I mean this is the best offensive line that we could have put together,” said Wade. “Those dudes can block up front. We got receivers that can make plays and a lot of hungry dudes on defense. It’s just a special team all the way around.”

The Sandies return eight starters on offense and seven on defense, an aggressive group that features ball hawks like Luke Laminack.

“I think we’re a little bit faster on defense right now,” said Dunnam. “Think we have a little bit more team speed. Right now I also feel like schematically we understand our scheme better defensively.”

The Sandies return wide receivers Jameson Garcia and Tyreese Molden. Both athletes can attest to the defenses

“They’re tough, really tough, like to be aggressive,” said Molden. “It gets competitive sometimes, but it’s all live competition.”

Last season, Amarillo High ended the year with a (7-4) record, falling in the second round of playoffs.

“We’ve won a District championship,” said Dunnam. “We’ve gone a couple rounds deep in the playoffs. It’s time to take the next step.”

“We have a really dangerous team, and I think we’re capable of accomplishing greater things than just District,” said Wade. “There’s no doubt.”

Amarillo High opens up the season against Midland Legacy on Friday, August 27 at 7 p.m. in West Texas A&M’s Buffalo Stadium.

