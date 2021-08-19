Classes to begin at WT’s revitalized nursing education floor

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WTAMU will officially open their newest facility in Amarillo on Monday, the revitalized Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor.

Students will begin classes on the floor, located at the Harrington Academic Hall WT Amarillo Center, next week.

“High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation made an extraordinarily generous gift to us this spring, an invaluable contribution to the significant investment made in nursing education by both WT and The Texas A&m University System,” said WT President Walter Wendler. “Thanks to this commitment, WT will continue to provide the most highly qualified healthcare professionals in the entire region through a centralized location in downtown Amarillo.”

WT spent $6.5 million to renovate the second floor of the Amarillo Center.

The opening of the new floor will move 250 undergraduate bachelor of nursing students and approximately 20 nursing faculty and staff from Canyon to Amarillo.

“With our move to downtown Amarillo, our Department of Nursing will provide excellent education for students at a reasonable costs to both students and the state, and our student nurses and faculty members will be more available to contribute to both the Amarillo-area health community and to the overall well being of the Texas Panhandle,” said Dr. J. Dirk Nelson, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

