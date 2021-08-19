Census 2020 results show population in rural areas of Panhandle are shrinking

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While the trend of moving out of the country side and into the city is not new, Census 2020 data shows, rural communities experienced a quick loss in population.

As a result of this data, Dr. Christopher Macauley, an assistant professor of political science at West Texas A&M University said, he would not be surprised if the 13th district, which includes Amarillo and Wichita Falls, expands.

“Possibly reach further into the DFW area suburbs, down by Denton,” said Macauley. “Which will have very big implications for the political makeup and representation of our district.”

The Texas Legislature and Governor will be working on drawing the state political lines, which Macauley said will be more difficult, as the minority population showed faster growth than expected.

The number of Hispanics calling Texas home grew by almost 40 percent.

According to the Texas Tribune, the slow growth among white Texans, could complicate Texas Republicans efforts to cement their power.

“It’s getting increasingly likely that we would see white Americans become a plurality,” said Macauley. “Meaning, not over 50 percent, within the next 10 to 20 years.”

The Census also determines the distribution of federal funding, if the Panhandle is losing people, it will receive less funds.

“We might see reallocation of funding from places like the Panhandle to Austin, DFW and San Antonio,” said Macauley.

Right now, all the district maps are hypothetical.

Census results indicate the future of the country seems more diverse.

“One of the things the Census found was that white people are not a majority among children,” said Macauley. “So, once the generation that’s younger, five years younger, becomes of age and the older generation, that’s primarily white passes away, they will replace them and become much more diverse country.

