Big Upbeat Concert and Dance Celebrations happening Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Big Upbeat Concert and Dance celebration invited the public for a night of music and fun.

The concert, which is free to the public, will be held at Sam Houston Park this Saturday, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There will be food trucks, bouncy houses, and performances from christian music groups throughout the night.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Amarillo Wesley Community Center and Los Barrios De Amarillo.

