Arden Road to be closed, traffic detoured at I-27 and Bell while crews make repairs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews will begin to conduct road repairs on Thursday, August 19 that will require a traffic detour on Arden Road between I-27 and Bell Street.

The City of Amarillo says the section of Arden Road will be closed to traffic beginning at 8:00 a.m. and will reopen once repairs have been completed.

Traffic from the southbound I-27 frontage road will be detoured to Bell Street.

For more information on the road improvement project or questions, call (806) 378-9334.

