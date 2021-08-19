Amarillo City Transit announces changes for Routes 30 and 31

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit announced changes for Routes 30 and 31, effective today.

Route 30 will be an on-call circular for the southeast area of Amarillo and will take the place of Route 32 and 33.

The service area runs from Bolton Street to Arthur Street and Pheasant Lane to Southeast Third Avenue. The bus will follow the route and deviate from the pathway to pick up and drop off passengers upon request.

To request to be picked up, call (806) 378-3095 and request Route 30. A dispatcher will provide location and estimated time.

Route 30 will meet with other routes at the downtown transit terminal every 45 miutes.

The points of interest are:

T-Anchor Flea Market

High Plains Food Bank

Post Office at Ross

Sam’s Club

Neighborhood Walmart at Ross and 34th

Walmart at Southeast 19th and Grand

American Quarter Horse Association

Salvation Army Thrift Store

Southeast Branch Library

Amigos United Supermarket

Wesley Community Center

Camelot Inn

Habitat of Humanity

COA Southeast Swimming Pool

Oak Dale Division

ACT announces route changes to better serve passengers (City of Amarillo)

Route 31 will be seeing a different layout and will no longer service the Oakdale area.

This route will be extended to Whitaker Road, providing service to the DPS Office. Route 31 will also meet with routes in the downtown transit terminal every 45 minutes.

Route 31 points of interest are:

Fiesta Foods

Bowie Middle School

Tri-State Fair Grounds

Walmart at I-40 and Grand

Texas Department of Public Safety

ACT announces route changes to better serve passengers (City of Amarillo)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.