Amarillo City Transit announces changes for Routes 30 and 31
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit announced changes for Routes 30 and 31, effective today.
Route 30 will be an on-call circular for the southeast area of Amarillo and will take the place of Route 32 and 33.
The service area runs from Bolton Street to Arthur Street and Pheasant Lane to Southeast Third Avenue. The bus will follow the route and deviate from the pathway to pick up and drop off passengers upon request.
To request to be picked up, call (806) 378-3095 and request Route 30. A dispatcher will provide location and estimated time.
Route 30 will meet with other routes at the downtown transit terminal every 45 miutes.
The points of interest are:
- T-Anchor Flea Market
- High Plains Food Bank
- Post Office at Ross
- Sam’s Club
- Neighborhood Walmart at Ross and 34th
- Walmart at Southeast 19th and Grand
- American Quarter Horse Association
- Salvation Army Thrift Store
- Southeast Branch Library
- Amigos United Supermarket
- Wesley Community Center
- Camelot Inn
- Habitat of Humanity
- COA Southeast Swimming Pool
- Oak Dale Division
Route 31 will be seeing a different layout and will no longer service the Oakdale area.
This route will be extended to Whitaker Road, providing service to the DPS Office. Route 31 will also meet with routes in the downtown transit terminal every 45 minutes.
Route 31 points of interest are:
- Fiesta Foods
- Bowie Middle School
- Tri-State Fair Grounds
- Walmart at I-40 and Grand
- Texas Department of Public Safety
