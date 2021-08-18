Viewers Choice Awards
Workforce Solutions Panhandle to provide child care assistance for service industry workers

A new project from Workforce Solutions Panhandle aims to provide child care assistance for people who work in the service industry.(Workforce Solutions Panhandle)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new project from Workforce Solutions Panhandle aims to provide child care assistance for people who work in the service industry.

The child care assistance is now available at no cost to qualified applicants working at gas stations, supermarkets, restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and more.

“This project is a great opportunity for those in the service industry. The sign-up process is very simple and we hope to quickly begin helping a large number of families in the area,” said Frances Garcia, child care manager with Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

If you would like to apply, click here.

