Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony probation violation
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted on a felony probation violation.
The woman was identified as Marissa Ann Montes.
She is wanted for a felony probation violation of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Anyone with information on her location can call RCSO at 806-468-5800.
For the chance of a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.