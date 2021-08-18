Viewers Choice Awards
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony probation violation

Marissa Ann Montes
Marissa Ann Montes(Randall County)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted on a felony probation violation.

The woman was identified as Marissa Ann Montes.

She is wanted for a felony probation violation of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.

Anyone with information on her location can call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

For the chance of a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

