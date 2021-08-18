West Texas A&M University welcomes students for new year with available in-person classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hundreds of new and returning buffalos are expected to settle into their dorms today and tomorrow at West Texas A&M University.

Aside from boxes, students moving in today at WT were carrying something else, excitement.

“Everybody that comes in here, comes in here smiling, laughing, they’re like wanting to get out and have people talk to them,” said Alberto Garcia, student and resident assistant at WTAMU.

After dealing with isolation and the transition to online learning students are eager and hopeful to have a normal year.

“Since I’ve never taken online classes, it was a bit of a struggle,” said Garcia. “Moving to in-person classes is personal, you get to meet your professor and what not.”

“I’m an international student here at WT and this is my third year,” said Aditya Jagdle, student and resident assistant at WTAMU. “Last year was a little bit harder, but this year, I mean, we are excited about going into this year.”

To help get students immediately plugged into university life, the college is highlighting its Start Strong Initiative, designed to help students make new friends and develop a sense of belonging.

“Is based on the idea that when students get connected, they do better so, COVID provided a challenge because being connected over Zoom is juts not the same as in-person activity,” said Mike Knox, vice president of student enrollment engagement and success at WTAMU. “It’s not just a matter of us wanting be in-person but we know is good for students. "

The next three weeks there will be various programs and activities on campus.

While COVID-19 cases continue to increase in our area, students say they are confident the college will take care of the situation.

As of October 15, there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19, one of those being an employee.

WTAMU is encouraging students to wear masks and consider being vaccinated.

The university will continue cleaning standards and contact tracing.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.