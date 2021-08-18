Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

West Texas A&M University welcomes students for new year with available in-person classes

By Freixys Casado
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hundreds of new and returning buffalos are expected to settle into their dorms today and tomorrow at West Texas A&M University.

Aside from boxes, students moving in today at WT were carrying something else, excitement.

“Everybody that comes in here, comes in here smiling, laughing, they’re like wanting to get out and have people talk to them,” said Alberto Garcia, student and resident assistant at WTAMU.

After dealing with isolation and the transition to online learning students are eager and hopeful to have a normal year.

“Since I’ve never taken online classes, it was a bit of a struggle,” said Garcia. “Moving to in-person classes is personal, you get to meet your professor and what not.”

“I’m an international student here at WT and this is my third year,” said Aditya Jagdle, student and resident assistant at WTAMU. “Last year was a little bit harder, but this year, I mean, we are excited about going into this year.”

To help get students immediately plugged into university life, the college is highlighting its Start Strong Initiative, designed to help students make new friends and develop a sense of belonging.

“Is based on the idea that when students get connected, they do better so, COVID provided a challenge because being connected over Zoom is juts not the same as in-person activity,” said Mike Knox, vice president of student enrollment engagement and success at WTAMU. “It’s not just a matter of us wanting be in-person but we know is good for students. "

The next three weeks there will be various programs and activities on campus.

While COVID-19 cases continue to increase in our area, students say they are confident the college will take care of the situation.

As of October 15, there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19, one of those being an employee.

WTAMU is encouraging students to wear masks and consider being vaccinated.

The university will continue cleaning standards and contact tracing.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Amarillo police make 27 arrests for charges related to prostitution in special operation
Convenience store robbery
Amarillo police search for suspects in convenience store armed robbery
*Note: This is a stock photo.
New Mexico re-implements indoor mask mandate, requires vaccinations for medical workers, school staff
Vaccine
Amarillo Public Health offering third COVID-19 vaccine doses starting Wednesday
KFDA
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony probation violation

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
CISD opens Spring Canyon Elementary School for first day of classes
Amarillo Report Card 8/18
Amarillo area COVID-19 reports showing high case numbers not seen in months
A new project from Workforce Solutions Panhandle aims to provide child care assistance for...
Workforce Solutions Panhandle to provide child care assistance for service industry workers
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare
Location changed for Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare free drive-thru vaccination clinic