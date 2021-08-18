Warming Trend

There is a slight possibility this morning for some fog in the southern ends of the area, but once any of that clears, we’ll see mostly sunny skies for your Wednesday. We have an ample amount of moisture in the air, however there’s not anything that is going to lift it, meaning rain chances are looking to stay out of the forecast for now. We’ll see daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with southerly winds at 10-15 mph. Going into Thursday, rain chances could return, albeit very spotty for the eastern region.