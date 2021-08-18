Summertime Heat!

We have seen plenty of sunshine today along with much dryer conditions making for a pretty nice afternoon and evening. We stayed a few degrees cooler than expected due to the winds staying out of the SE increasing the humidity across the panhandles. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. It will be a few degrees warmer for Thursday with temps climbing into low to mid 90s and the skies will remain mostly clear but there is a slight chance for a few isolated storms in the eastern half of the area Thursday evening. Friday will be much warmer with temps reaching the mid 90s. Mid 90s should stay with us through the weekend.

