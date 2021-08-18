Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Summertime Heat!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have seen plenty of sunshine today along with much dryer conditions making for a pretty nice afternoon and evening. We stayed a few degrees cooler than expected due to the winds staying out of the SE increasing the humidity across the panhandles. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. It will be a few degrees warmer for Thursday with temps climbing into low to mid 90s and the skies will remain mostly clear but there is a slight chance for a few isolated storms in the eastern half of the area Thursday evening. Friday will be much warmer with temps reaching the mid 90s. Mid 90s should stay with us through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Amarillo police make 27 arrests for charges related to prostitution in special operation
Convenience store robbery
Amarillo police search for suspects in convenience store armed robbery
*Note: This is a stock photo.
New Mexico re-implements indoor mask mandate, requires vaccinations for medical workers, school staff
Vaccine
Amarillo Public Health offering third COVID-19 vaccine doses starting Wednesday
KFDA
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony probation violation

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Warmer August Weather
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 8/18
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 8/18
KFDA
KFDA Noon Weather 8/18
Shelden Web Graphic
Warming Trend