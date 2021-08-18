Viewers Choice Awards
River Road tops Palo Duro under new Head Coach Brent Morris

Lady Cats hold a (4-2) record
River Road junior outside hitter Rylee Kunkel gets a kill against Palo Duro, helping the Lady Cats win their home opener 3-1.(Source: KFDA)
River Road junior outside hitter Rylee Kunkel gets a kill against Palo Duro, helping the Lady Cats win their home opener 3-1.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 3A River Road Lady Cats hosted the class 5A Palo Duro Dons for a volleyball match. River Road came up with a huge 3-1 win, taking the sets 25-21, 20-25, 26-24 and 25-10.

“We had some really good assists and kills, and our big middles were just cranking it. It was good. We’re so much more motivated this year and our offensive stuff is a lot more quick and we have a lot more hustle,” said junior hitter and setter Rylee Kunkel. “I just think it’s coming together this year.”

Last season River Road struggled, only recording three wins. So far this season, the Lady Cats have already tallied a (4-2) record under their new Head Coach Brent Morris.

“We automatically put in a new defense, and started working on that defense,” said Morris. “I think it’s showing especially kind of later in the game that they really have been focused on it.”

Up next, the Lady Cats are hosting a two-day bracket tournament starting this Friday, August 20.

