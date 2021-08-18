Location changed for Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare free drive-thru vaccination clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department has changed the location of the upcoming Canine Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinics.

The clinics are scheduled for the next three Saturdays at the north parking lot of Dick Bivins Stadium. The entrance will be from Third Street.

The first clinic on August 14 resulted in almost 500 dogs vaccinated.

The clinics will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on August 21, August 28 and September 4.

AAMW will offer the rabies vaccine and the DHPP vaccine.

