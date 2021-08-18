CISD opens Spring Canyon Elementary School for first day of classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Independent School District opened its new doors to Spring Canyon Elementary School for students to enter.

It’s their 10th elementary school in the district located near the US Highway 60 and I-27 split, and it can serve up to 500 students.

Each teacher in Spring Canyon will have their own promethean board to use technology inside the classroom.

They have a maker space inside their library, and it is only one of three campuses in the district having learning pads where multiple classes can learn and work.

“They’re really innovative spaces that allow for teacher collaboration, team teaching, and just more collaborative space for our students to be able engage in fun stem activities or just different types of engaging learning activities,” said Noe Renteria, principal of Spring Canyon.

It took two years to construct this school. It is a part of a 197 million dollar bond passed in 2018 to make new buildings in the school district that is expecting their student population to increase and to renovate their old facilities.

Heritage Hills Elementary School was built first and now Spring Canyon to help spread the students out to more locations.

“Through the building of these two new campuses, we got to reduce sizes at other campuses so we had to switch other teachers around and everyone who put their name in to come to Spring Canyon was really excited to join this campus,” said Renteria

Students like Levi are happy to be in a new setting.

“I’m excited to be the first fourth grade class at Spring Canyon Elementary and making new friends and new memories,” said Levi.

The next projects for the district are renovating parts of Randall Junior High School and finishing West Plains High School, to open next fall.

