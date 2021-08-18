Canyon ISD has reduced school tax rates

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon ISD has reduced their tax rate for the 2021 to 2022 Fiscal Year by 4.7 cents.

This comes as the CISD Board of directors said that property values have gone up both across the state and in their district.

The board said they are able to meet their conservative budget by lowering the tax rate, but asks the community to support their needs.

Amarillo ISD has not decided on any change in their tax rate at this point.

