Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Canyon ISD has reduced school tax rates

Canyon ISD Board of Trustees has approved a bond proposal for nearly $200 million to go on the...
Canyon ISD Board of Trustees has approved a bond proposal for nearly $200 million to go on the ballot this November (Source: KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon ISD has reduced their tax rate for the 2021 to 2022 Fiscal Year by 4.7 cents.

This comes as the CISD Board of directors said that property values have gone up both across the state and in their district.

The board said they are able to meet their conservative budget by lowering the tax rate, but asks the community to support their needs.

Amarillo ISD has not decided on any change in their tax rate at this point.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Amarillo police make 27 arrests for charges related to prostitution in special operation
*Note: This is a stock photo.
New Mexico re-implements indoor mask mandate, requires vaccinations for medical workers, school staff
Vaccine
Amarillo Public Health offering third COVID-19 vaccine doses starting Wednesday
The office of Governor Greg Abbott has issued a statement today stating that Texas Governor...
Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots

Latest News

Source: Amarillo Public Library
Amarillo Public Library returning to curbside service Monday
Alaina Kirby, missing from Amarillo since August 2 (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police: Missing 15-year-old could be in danger
KFDA
VIDEO: Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony probation violation
KFDA
2nd Cup: Heal The City Fundraising Going On Now