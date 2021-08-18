Amarillo Public Library returning to curbside service Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library will resume offering curbside service at all locations due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, starting Monday.

Starting August 23, operating hours vary among library locations and curbside service will be available on the following schedule:

Downtown Library and Southwest Branch Library will be from Monday through Thursday at 10 :00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

East, North, and Northwest Branch Libraries, Monday and Tuesday: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Wednesday and Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Amarillo Public Library operates with a reduced staff on Fridays, S, Saturdays, and Sundays. Curbside service will not be available on those days.

Director of Library Services Amanda Barrera said library staff are wearing masks and would appreciate patrons wearing masks in the library as well. “While masks are certainly not required, we are following the advice and recommendations of the CDC and City of Amarillo Public Health Department to reduce the spread of COVID.”

