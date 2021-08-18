Amarillo police search for suspects in convenience store armed robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for the suspects in the armed robbery of a convenience store.

Officers were sent at 9:43 p.m. on reports of an armed robbery at a convenience store near S. Polk Street and SW 22nd Avenue on August 11.

Two men entered the store armed with handguns and demanded cash from the register.

The suspects left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Those with information on the crime are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for anonymous tips leading to an arrest.

