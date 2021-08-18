Amarillo police: Missing 15-year-old could be in danger

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Alaina Kirby could be in danger.

She is described as 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on August 2 leaving her home in the River Road area from Studebaker Street.

If you know where she may be, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

