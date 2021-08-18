Amarillo ISD schools welcome special group of new teachers on first day of school

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today Amarillo ISD schools welcomed a special group of new teachers on the first day of school.

The group of new teachers are all graduates of the first class of the 2 + 1 teacher certification partnership between AISD, Amarillo College and Texas Tech.

It allows students to earn a bachelor’s degree and become fully certified to teach in just three years.

This year, AISD hired all who completed this program.

“The 2 + 1 program ensures that teachers have real classroom experience before stepping into the classroom and that classroom experience is alongside a mentor and all of their course work. So, while they’re learning the be a teacher, they’re doing it. So that on-the-job training is wonderful experience and prepares them well for being an excellent educator,” said Jennifer Wilkerson, principal at Travis Middle School.

“I want you to do your best and if you don’t understand it, come to me, that’s all I ask, put your best effort. If you tell me ‘Mr. Perez, that’s all I got,’ then we’ll work on it, okay,” said Andrew Perez, new mathematics teacher at Travis Middle School.

Perez is one who graduated from the 2 + 1 program and is now teaching at Travis Middle School.

Perez says there was a lot of work leading up to getting the position, but was worth it because it’s what he’s always wanted to do.

“On top of what I had was I guess two years of, it had to equal up to two years of a community college degree and I had to get 60 hours within a year and there were no breaks,” said Perez.

He says his passion for teaching comes after being a youth pastor for six years.

“I just love seeing kids understand something and even if they are struggling with it, I like to help them. I just love to be there encouraging them and want to be there to help them with whatever it is and maybe help them aspire to a dream or something that they want to do or be. I just want to be there for them and help them believe in themselves,” said Perez.

“We were thrilled to find Mr. Perez because he is well prepared for the life of a teacher,” said Wilkerson.

Principal Wilkerson says this school year looks different from last because everything is in person which gives students and staff a tremendous advantage when it comes to learning and teaching.

