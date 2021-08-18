Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo area COVID-19 reports showing high case numbers not seen in months

Amarillo Report Card 8/18
Amarillo Report Card 8/18(Amarillo Public Health)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today’s COVID-19 report card for the Amarillo area shows the pandemic is again tightening its grip on the city and the region.

It shows eight deaths in Potter and Randall counties since Tuesday’s report and 407 new cases.

That pushes active cases to 3,183, approaching levels not seen in months.

The rate of patients hospitalized also moved up to just past the 15 percent mark.

Before, if that rate stayed that high for seven consecutive days, it would have triggered indoor occupancy restrictions, but Governor Greg Abbott’s executive orders have ended those limits.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

