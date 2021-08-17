P.E.T.S Clinic of Amarillo expanding as demand for services continues to grow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since opening its doors in 2019, the P.E.T.S Clinic of Amarillo has seen patients and staff double.

“Monday through Thursday, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., 60 to 70 animals are getting service,” said Angie Shafer, manager at P.E.T.S Clinic.

Most of the growth has been among patients seeking preventive wellness, which includes things like vaccinations and heartworm screenings.

Expansion plans include, making the lobby bigger and adding more space to the wellness area to avoid stress among the animals in the surgery area.

“Surgery dogs, they’re having a stressful day anyway and a wellness dog comes in to get services and they’re nervous so, they kind of feed off each other,” said Shafer. “This will allow us more room to service them.”

“Especially for our kitties, our cat room is very small and we’re doing upwards of 20 surgeries for cats a day,” said Dacia Anderson, executive director at P.E.T.S Clinic. “So, when we’re trying to do wellness services in there as well, it can get very crowded.”

For the added space, the clinic will be using its laundry and storage room.

Making the lobby bigger will allow for the creation of a communications office that will focus on answering the phones.

“We each got a phone on each ear and phones are still ringing so we do our best to keep those calls going,” said Anderson.

Extra staff will be hired for the communications office.

The nonprofit has also added bilingual services and is in the process of translating some of its documents to Spanish.

The clinic has started to raise funds for the expansion, and this Saturday it will have another Rummage Sale from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the P.E.T.S Clinic of Amarillo.

