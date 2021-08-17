Lady Buffs tabbed fourth in Lone Star Conference preseason poll

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Conference tabbed the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs’ volleyball team to finish the season fourth in the 2021 LSC preseason poll. This past season, WT played volleyball in the spring due to COVID-19 and the Lady Buffs tallied an overall record of (10-4), including a (6-0) WTAMU Fieldhouse perfect home record.

The defending LSC Champion Angelo State picked up 31 of the possible 44 first-place votes for a total 771 points to sit atop of the preseason poll followed by UT Tyler (two first-place votes, 739), Texas A&M-Kingsville (three first-place votes, 686), WT (649) and UAFS (627) to round out the top five.

WT tips off their season under third-year Head Coach Kendra Potts on Friday, September 3 at 11:30 a.m. against Adams State at home for the BritKare Lady Buff Classic.

