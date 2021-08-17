Viewers Choice Awards
Heating up!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
We have seen plenty of sunshine today along with much dryer conditions making for a pretty nice afternoon and evening. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with pleasant lows in the low to mid 60s. It will be a few degrees warmer for Wednesday with temps climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s and the skies will remain mostly clear. Thursday will be much warmer with temps reaching the mid 90s along with a slight chance for an isolated storm mainly in the eastern panhandles. Mid 90s should stay with us through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Stormy day...