Gracie’s Project needs help in Amarillo saving dogs from case of hoarding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Volunteers at Gracie’s project spent hours yesterday transferring 13 dogs from a case of hoarding in Lubbock to Amarillo, and now its more dogs than what they can handle.

There were 40 dogs in a woman’s home and they moved 10 dogs last Friday to a shelter in the Fort Worth area and picked up three dogs in Plainview.

Yesterday, they received the call that there was 11 more that needed to be rescued and ended up getting 13.

“We had to catch them. We spent almost two hours in the rain, in the mud and everything catching them,” said Cheryl Goswick, volunteer at Gracie’s Project. “They’re scared. they’re not feral, they’re just scared because we’ve taken them out of their homes and they have been moved a couple of times now.”

Gracie’s project currently has over 130 dogs at their location, but only 100 kennels available.

Hope veterinary clinic decided to take in their extra dogs giving an extra hand.

“Well our staff is helping, they sometimes don’t have enough help to clean the cages,” said Dr. David Faulkner, staff at Hope veterinary clinic. “So, our staff is doing that, and sometimes walking the dogs when they don’t have enough help”

The dogs are currently being treated for flea dermatitis, and the volunteers at Gracie’s Project are asking for public support.

“This will be our second hoarding situation,” said Goswick.

“Almost exactly two years to date we took in 35 hoarding dogs, and so we had folks come out and help us and we need that again,” said Goswick.

They’re asking for donations, dog pads, fosters, and volunteers to help clean twice a day.

To help out with Gracie’s project, you can message them on their website or their Facebook page.

