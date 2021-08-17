Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - The office of Governor Greg Abbott has issued a statement today stating that Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” said Office of the Governor Communications Director, Mark Miner. “The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently.”

According to the statement, Governor Abbott will be isolating himself in the Governor’s Mansion and will be continuing his daily test. Governor Abbott is also receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

“Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative,” said communications director Miner.

