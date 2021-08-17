D-Backs top-rated prospects Thomas and Frias leave Amarillo for Triple-A Reno

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles say goodbye to two fan favorites on the roster, outfielder Alek Thomas and RHP Luis Frias. The two Sod Poodles were promoted to the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A Reno Aces on Monday.

The 21-year-old outfielder, Thomas, finished his season in Amarillo hitting a .288 batting average with 41 RBI and 10 home runs. The D-Backs’ number 4-rated prospect also played in his second MLB All-Star Future’s Game earlier in the season.

Frias, the D-Backs number 9-rated prospect, heads to Reno after tallying a (5-6) record on the mound with 91 strikeouts in 78.2 innings pitched. Earlier this month, the 23-year-old pitched HODGETOWN’s first no-hitter in seven innings, walking one batter and striking out six.

Up next, the Soddies start their six-game road series in Midland on Tuesday, August 17 against the RockHounds.

