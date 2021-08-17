Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

D-Backs top-rated prospects Thomas and Frias leave Amarillo for Triple-A Reno

The Amarillo Sod Poodles say goodbye to two fan favorites on the roster, outfielder Alek Thomas...
The Amarillo Sod Poodles say goodbye to two fan favorites on the roster, outfielder Alek Thomas and RHP Luis Frias. The two Sod Poodles were promoted to the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A Reno Aces on Monday.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles say goodbye to two fan favorites on the roster, outfielder Alek Thomas and RHP Luis Frias. The two Sod Poodles were promoted to the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A Reno Aces on Monday.

The 21-year-old outfielder, Thomas, finished his season in Amarillo hitting a .288 batting average with 41 RBI and 10 home runs. The D-Backs’ number 4-rated prospect also played in his second MLB All-Star Future’s Game earlier in the season.

Frias, the D-Backs number 9-rated prospect, heads to Reno after tallying a (5-6) record on the mound with 91 strikeouts in 78.2 innings pitched. Earlier this month, the 23-year-old pitched HODGETOWN’s first no-hitter in seven innings, walking one batter and striking out six.

Up next, the Soddies start their six-game road series in Midland on Tuesday, August 17 against the RockHounds.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews respond to fire at the abandoned BSA hospital in north Amarillo
Sunday’s order by the state’s highest court halts mask requirements that county leaders in...
Texas Supreme Court blocks mask mandates
generic
Pampa man in custody on homicide charge
Bennie Hargrove, 13, was shot and killed at his Albuquerque, New Mexico, school after he tried...
Police: Victim of NM school shooting went to help boy being bullied
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again

Latest News

West Texas A&M volleyball defeats Angelo State in three sets.
Lady Buffs tabbed fourth in Lone Star Conference preseason poll
2021 coors tournament of champions
Les Phillips crowned as 2021 Coors Tournament of Champions champion
SPORTS DRIVE: Thumbs up, Thumbs down
SPORTS DRIVE: Thumbs up, Thumbs down
SPORTS DRIVE: Shawn Roof
SPORTS DRIVE: Shawn Roof