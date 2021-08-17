Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo Public Health offering third COVID-19 vaccine doses starting Wednesday

By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department said they will be begin offering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, and only those with certain health conditions are eligible.

According to the CDC, a third dose of the vaccine is recommended for moderately to severely immunocompromised people.

Those eligible include people receiving cancer treatment, those who have received an organ transplant or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Also eligible are those who have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years, those with immunodeficiency and those with advanced or untreated HIV infection.

APHD said individuals should consult their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and ask whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.

The doses will be offered from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the walk-in clinic at the building next to the main APHD building located at 850 Martin Road.

For information on vaccine availability, click here.

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccine availability, call the APHD at (806) 378-6300 or go to amarilloalerts.com

