Amarillo College offering course in banking and finance
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is planning to offer a new continuing education course in banking and financing.
The fifteen hour education certificate, which costs around $1,000, can be completed in one semester and prepares students for careers in banking and finance.
Students are also guaranteed an interview with local banks that have open positions following their successful completion of the course.
