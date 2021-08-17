Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo College offering course in banking and finance

Amarillo City Transit and Amarillo College partner to offer free rides for AC faculty, students
Amarillo City Transit and Amarillo College partner to offer free rides for AC faculty, students
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is planning to offer a new continuing education course in banking and financing.

The fifteen hour education certificate, which costs around $1,000, can be completed in one semester and prepares students for careers in banking and finance.

Students are also guaranteed an interview with local banks that have open positions following their successful completion of the course.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday’s order by the state’s highest court halts mask requirements that county leaders in...
Texas Supreme Court blocks mask mandates
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Crews are responding to a gas leak in Amarillo near 58th and Osage. (Source: Randall County...
Osage back open after being closed due to gas leak near 58th
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
generic
Pampa man in custody on homicide charge

Latest News

Handcuffs
Amarillo police make 27 arrests for charges related to prostitution in special operation
Vaccine
Amarillo Public Health offering third COVID-19 vaccine doses starting Wednesday
kfda
VIDEO: Amarillo Public Health offering third COVID-19 vaccine doses starting Wednesday
Potter County has a new mental health court which will focus on helping incarcerated people...
Potter County’s mental health court helps those with mental illness stay out of jail