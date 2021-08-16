Xcel Energy named largest clean energy provider in the U.S.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Clean Power Association says Xcel Energy is now the largest clean energy provider in the country.

In the most recent annual report published by the ACP, Xcel Energy came out on top when compared with investor-owned utilities and the amount of clean power on their systems at the end of 2020.

“The nation has seen tremendous growth on the wind and solar front, and we’re proud to be leading the charge in providing our customers with clean energy,” said Ben Fowke, CEO and chairman of Xcel Energy. “This is a time of significant change for our company and industry as we embrace renewables and other technologies that provide value to our customers, communities and the environment.”

Xcel Energy is the first major power provider in the country to announce a commitment to 100% carbon-free electricity by the year 2050.

The company said it’s already more than halfway there.

By the end of 2021, a large wind farm in South Dakota is expected to come online.

Xcel Energy said they expect to serve customers with electricity that is nearly 80% carbon free, including approximately 65% renewable sources, by the end of the decade.

