Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Xcel Energy named largest clean energy provider in the U.S.

Generic file image of a wind farm, Photo Date: February 4, 2007
Generic file image of a wind farm, Photo Date: February 4, 2007(WHSV)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Clean Power Association says Xcel Energy is now the largest clean energy provider in the country.

In the most recent annual report published by the ACP, Xcel Energy came out on top when compared with investor-owned utilities and the amount of clean power on their systems at the end of 2020.

“The nation has seen tremendous growth on the wind and solar front, and we’re proud to be leading the charge in providing our customers with clean energy,” said Ben Fowke, CEO and chairman of Xcel Energy. “This is a time of significant change for our company and industry as we embrace renewables and other technologies that provide value to our customers, communities and the environment.”

Xcel Energy is the first major power provider in the country to announce a commitment to 100% carbon-free electricity by the year 2050.

The company said it’s already more than halfway there.

By the end of 2021, a large wind farm in South Dakota is expected to come online.

Xcel Energy said they expect to serve customers with electricity that is nearly 80% carbon free, including approximately 65% renewable sources, by the end of the decade.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews respond to fire at the abandoned BSA hospital in north Amarillo
generic
Pampa man in custody on homicide charge
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again
Bennie Hargrove, 13, was shot and killed at his Albuquerque, New Mexico, school after he tried...
Police: Victim of NM school shooting went to help boy being bullied
Damage to La Campana restaurant after car crash early Tuesday morning (Source: KFDA)
Teen dies after crashing car into La Campana restaurant in Amarillo

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July...
Biden to address nation on chaos in Afghanistan
Crews are responding to a gas leak in Amarillo near 58th and Osage. (Source: Randall County...
Crews responding to gas leak in Amarillo near 58th and Osage
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 8/15
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 8/15
Amarillo COVID-19 Report
Amarillo COVID-19 Report