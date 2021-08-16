Viewers Choice Awards
Watching Severe Storm Potential

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
As we head into a brand new work week, our Monday will start out pleasant with partly cloudy skies, however going into this afternoon and evening, there will be a higher chance for severe thunderstorms, especially in the central to northeastern portions of the area. Right now, threats look to be limited to strong winds and possible hail up to an inch in diameter, along with flash flooding. Showers may linger into Tuesday, then chances drop off Wednesday, but return again late week!

