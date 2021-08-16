Texas Tech hosting virtual town hall for community to asks question about COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to participate in a virtual town hall to talk about COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness and myths this Wednesday.

The town hall will provide facts and information addressing vaccine hesitancy and will allow for questions from the public.

“This is Your Shot: Vaccine Facts & Science,” will be hosted by the Texas Tech University System, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) and TTUHSC El Paso.

It will be from 12:30 in the afternoon until 1:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Experts will address the following, as well as answer questions from viewers:

TTUHSC El Paso:

Armando Meza, M.D., chief of infectious diseases,

Why are some individuals still contracting COVID-19 – including the delta variant of the virus – despite being fully vaccinated?

Am I going to need a booster dose of the vaccine, and why?

Sireesha Y. Reddy, M.D., chief of obstetrics and gynecology and Women’s Health Practice medical director,

What are the risks of contracting COVID-19 during pregnancy?

What is the evidence of safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy and in newborns?

Glenn Fennelly, M.D., chair of pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases specialist,

Is the vaccine safe for children?

My child is young and healthy. Why do they need the COVID-19 vaccine?

TTUHSC:

David Edwards, M.D., medical director, Student Health Services,

Why should a young, otherwise healthy person take a new vaccine?

Why is it important to have a vaccinated student community?

Jeff Dennis, Ph.D., assistant professor of public health,

Why does slowing the spread matter? How can we communicate information about the COVID-19 vaccine with people who are somewhat or strongly opposed to receiving the vaccine?

Teresa Baker, M.D., obstetrics and gynecology, Infant Risk Center co-director

Is it safe to get the vaccine if I am breastfeeding?

Is it safe to breastfeed if a person tests positive for COVID-19?

Ronald L. Cook, D.O., TTUHSC Chief Health Officer, chair of family and community medicine and City of Lubbock Health Authority,

There remains lots of controversy over the safety of vaccines. Could we ask you to review the current data and its safety?

Explain FDA approval, and should I wait for the approval before I get vaccinated?

