Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Texas Tech hosting virtual town hall for community to asks question about COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to participate in a virtual town hall to talk about COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness and myths this Wednesday.

The town hall will provide facts and information addressing vaccine hesitancy and will allow for questions from the public.

“This is Your Shot: Vaccine Facts & Science,” will be hosted by the Texas Tech University System, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) and TTUHSC El Paso.

It will be from 12:30 in the afternoon until 1:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Experts will address the following, as well as answer questions from viewers:

  • TTUHSC El Paso:

Armando Meza, M.D., chief of infectious diseases,

Why are some individuals still contracting COVID-19 – including the delta variant of the virus – despite being fully vaccinated?

Am I going to need a booster dose of the vaccine, and why?

  • Sireesha Y. Reddy, M.D., chief of obstetrics and gynecology and Women’s Health Practice medical director,

What are the risks of contracting COVID-19 during pregnancy?

What is the evidence of safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy and in newborns?

  • Glenn Fennelly, M.D., chair of pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases specialist,

Is the vaccine safe for children?

My child is young and healthy. Why do they need the COVID-19 vaccine?

TTUHSC:

  • David Edwards, M.D., medical director, Student Health Services,

Why should a young, otherwise healthy person take a new vaccine?

Why is it important to have a vaccinated student community?

  • Jeff Dennis, Ph.D., assistant professor of public health,

Why does slowing the spread matter? How can we communicate information about the COVID-19 vaccine with people who are somewhat or strongly opposed to receiving the vaccine?

  • Teresa Baker, M.D., obstetrics and gynecology, Infant Risk Center co-director

Is it safe to get the vaccine if I am breastfeeding?

Is it safe to breastfeed if a person tests positive for COVID-19?

  • Ronald L. Cook, D.O., TTUHSC Chief Health Officer, chair of family and community medicine and City of Lubbock Health Authority,

There remains lots of controversy over the safety of vaccines. Could we ask you to review the current data and its safety?

Explain FDA approval, and should I wait for the approval before I get vaccinated?

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews respond to fire at the abandoned BSA hospital in north Amarillo
generic
Pampa man in custody on homicide charge
Bennie Hargrove, 13, was shot and killed at his Albuquerque, New Mexico, school after he tried...
Police: Victim of NM school shooting went to help boy being bullied
Sunday’s order by the state’s highest court halts mask requirements that county leaders in...
Texas Supreme Court blocks mask mandates
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again

Latest News

The Randall County Sheriff’s Department is returning the RCSO and RCFD Cornhole Madness...
Randall County hosting Cornhole Madness Tournament
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
BSA Hospital
BSA Hospital presenting over $11,000 check to March Of Dimes
Crews are responding to a gas leak in Amarillo near 58th and Osage. (Source: Randall County...
Osage back open after being closed due to gas leak near 58th