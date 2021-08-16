Viewers Choice Awards
Stormy day...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It certainly turned out to be a stormy day across the area and there is still a chance for a few strong to severe storms. Strong winds and heavy downpours will be the most common threats today although some hail cannot be ruled out. 80s will be the rule for for the next couple of days with most of the area drying out but rain chances are still in the forecast towards the end of the week.

