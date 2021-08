RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Department is returning the RCSO and RCFD Cornhole Madness Tournament.

The event is open to the public for anyone to see and enjoy the event.

The event is on Saturday, August 28, at 8:00 a.m. at The Happy State Bank event center.

All proceeds go to the employee assistance fund.

Have you signed your team up for the RCSO and RCFD Cornhole Madness Tournament? Sign up today using the link below! https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=136009 Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 6, 2021

